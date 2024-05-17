Two IDF officers and a soldier were lightly injured on Thursday night as they tried to separate Jews who attacked a truck driver in the area of the Kochav HaShahar intersection in the Binyamin region, after they suspected that he was carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

A defense official said that the Israelis threw rocks and set fire to the truck. However, the source added, the truck in question was not an aid truck. The driver was moderately injured.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that "earlier this evening, a report was received about dozens of Israeli civilians who attacked and injured an Israeli driver and set fire to his truck in the area of the Kochav HaShahar intersection."

The statement added that upon receiving the report, IDF troops arrived at the scene, and acted to separate the Israeli citizens from the driver and to provide the driver with medical treatment. Dozens of Israeli citizens reacted violently towards the forces, and as a result, two IDF officers and another soldier were lightly injured and treated at the scene.

"The IDF soldiers are deployed in the sector and work to maintain the safety of the residents, law and order. The IDF condemns any display of violence against its soldiers and the security forces," the statement added.