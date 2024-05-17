Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas called on Arab countries to re-examine their relations with Israel.

Speaking at the Arab League Summit being held in Manama, Bahrain, Abbas said that "before October 7 of last year, the occupation government worked to establish a split between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and Jerusalem, in order to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and to weaken the Palestinian Authority and the PLO, and the position of Hamas, which opposes the end of the split and a return to the patronage of Palestinian legitimacy, served the Israeli plan."

"The military action carried out by Hamas (the October 7 massacre -ed.) in a separate decision on the same day gave Israel pretexts and excuses to attack the Gaza Strip," he claimed.

Abbas stressed that the Palestinian Authority "decided to implement the decisions of the Central Council of the PLO regarding relations with the Israeli occupation state", which means severing ties with it.

The PA chairman demanded that Arab countries sever all ties with Israel. "We demand that our brothers and friends re-examine their relations with it and tie their continuation with the cessation of its open war against the Palestinian people, its land and its holy places, and the return to the path of peace and international legitimacy."