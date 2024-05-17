New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ top Jewish aide, Joel Eisdorfer, will be leaving City Hall next month, The Forward reported on Thursday.

Eisdorfer, 43, a member of the Satmar Hasidic community in Borough Park, who held the title of senior adviser, said he decided to leave because the job is demanding and he wants to spend more time with his family, according to the report.

He will continue to volunteer on Adams’ reelection campaign next year and continue to chair the mayor’s Jewish Advisory Council.

Eisdorfer has maintained close ties between Israeli officials and Adams, a staunch supporter of Israel, noted The Forward. He organized the mayor’s debut trip to Israel last August.

Adams praised Eisdorfer, telling Yeshiva World News (YWN) that he is an “empathetic public servant who forged connections among communities during one of the most trying times for Jewish New Yorkers in our city’s history.”

While acknowledging his departure from City Hall, Adams expressed excitement for Eisdorfer’s continued support in a new capacity.

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor also commended Eisdorfer, calling him a “consummate professional” who brought positivity to government and communities.

Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, CEO of Chevra Hatzalah, told YWN, “Joel Eisdorfer’s relationship with Hatzalah predates his appropriate ascension to Special Adviser to the Mayor. He understood from a young age the role Hatzalah has in the community and the importance of supporting that mission for the sake of the community. Literally from Day 1 at City Hall he Joel was proactive in ensuring we had the answers we needed to operate in the most effective manner possible. Hatzalah looks forward to working with Joel in this new capacity as Chair of the Mayor’s Jewish Advisory Council”.