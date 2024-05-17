This week Israel marks a muted, somberly reflective Independence Day, even as the Jewish state continues to fight for its very survival.

When the prophets of old speak of the time leading up to the Redemption, they seem to be describing these very days. How do each of us understand our role in God's ultimate plan for the good of humanity? How do we figure out where we fit in?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss these questions, in the light of a fascinating discussion focusing on the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel...who are they, where did they disappear to...and are they coming home?