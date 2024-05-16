Two Jewish children were beaten by an attacker while playing on a sidewalk in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, Williamsburg 365 News reported.

Security footage from the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood shows a group of Orthodox children between the ages of 11 and 13 playing while a man stops his bicycle and begins to attack them.

The man shouted “Get off the sidewalk,” the New York Post reported.

He then struck one of the children, knocking the boy to the ground. He threw a second child to the ground and began kicking the child repeatedly, not giving him a chance to get up. After multiple kicks and stomps, the attacker got back on his bike and all of the children ran away from him.

The children all ran away. The two victims suffered minor cuts to the back of their heads, the NYPD stated.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating whether the incident was an antisemitic hate crime.