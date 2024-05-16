The anti-Israel protester who caused the death of an elderly Jewish man by striking him in the head with a megaphone will stand trial, a judge ruled yesterday (Wednesday).

Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 5i, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury for striking 69-year-old Paul Kessler in Los Angeles on November 5, resulting in his death.

Kessler fell back and hit his head after Alnaji struck him, resulting in fatal injuries.

Superior Court Judge Ryan Wright ruled that there was enough evidence for Alnaji to stand trial.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office stated, "Alnaji is accused of engaging in a physical confrontation with the victim, Mr. Kessler, on November 5, 2023, while both were protesting on the corner of Thousand Oaks Blvd. and Westlake Blvd., in Thousand Oaks. Mr. Kessler subsequently died from injuries sustained during the incident."

The evidence considered included blood found on the rim of the megaphone that was matched to Kessler, video from the scene, and testimony from a medical examiner that Kessler died from blunt force trauma from being struck by the megaphone and falling to the pavement.

Alnaji does not currently face hate crime charges. He is currently free on $50,000 bail. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum of four years in prison.