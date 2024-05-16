Earlier today (Thursday), an IAF aircraft, in a targeted strike in the area of Qana, eliminated a terrorist cell on their way to carry out an immediate terror attack on Israeli territory.

Throughout the day, IAF fighter jets struck and destroyed a series of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanese territory.

The targets that were struck include a military structure and observation post in the area of Ayta ash Shab, an additional observation post and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Meiss El Jabal, a military structure in the area of Kfarkela, and two military structures in which terrorists were operating in the areas of Houla and Naqoura.

Over the past few hours, IDF soldiers struck to remove threats in a number of locations in Lebanese territory.