Yesterday (Wednesday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, held a situational assessment and tour at the 210th Division with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Zion Ratzon and other commanders.

"We have trained the people, they are familiar with the plans, there is everything that is needed and we know how to do it very well. And that's what you are telling me, you are showing me very high level of readiness," Halevi said.

"I’m returning from here with a sense of very high levels of readiness, you will continue to develop it and we will make the decisions based on the developments. The important thing, high readiness, strong responses, finding the right targets, harming the other side,' he said.'

The Chief of Staff's visit to the Northern Command came a day after Elad Fingerhut, an Israeli civilian, was murdered in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack in northern Israel. After hearing that an anti-tank missile struck the area he went to assist the soldiers. Minutes later, Hezbollah fired another missile which killed Fingerhut.

Today (Thursday), Three IDF soldiers were wounded, one very seriously, as a result of a missile strike on Metula. They were taken to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat for treatment.

Hezbollah claimed this morning that it fired over 60 Katushya missiles at military bases in the Golan Heights.