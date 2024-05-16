Houthi rebel leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi vowed that the terrorist organization would target any ship headed for Israeli ports, whether or not they pass through the Red Sea.

In a speech today (Thursday), al-Houthi said that the Houthis would target any ship heading to Israel that comes within range of their weapons.

The Iran-backed rebel group has attacked ships in the Red Sea in support of its fellow Iranian proxy, the Hamas terrorist organization, in the seven months since the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023.

In late April, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on a vessel belonging to the coalition fighting the Houthis “successfully engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden.”

CENTCOM said in a statement the ASBM was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged, owned, and operated vessel with 18 U.S. and four Greek crew members. “There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships,” it added.

In a separate incident, CENTCOM successfully engaged and destroyed four airborne unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the statement said.

Earlier in April, Houthi forces in Yemen claimed they had launched rockets and drones at British, US, and Israeli ships. The Iran-aligned group said it had targeted a British ship and a number of US frigates in the Red Sea, while in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean it had attacked two Israeli vessels heading to Israeli ports.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition, made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons. The two countries have continued to strike Houthi targets since.

The Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes, saying that the campaign against the "Zionist enemy" will continue and that the attacks against the American and British ships will not stop.