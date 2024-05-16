The connection of the floating pier in the Gaza Strip was successfully completed.

In recent weeks, the IDF and the Ministry of Defense have made extensive preparations to receive the floating pier.

The preparations were carried out over the last few weeks by the Engineering and Construction Department of the Ministry of Defense, the IDF, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, and in cooperation with the US Military.

The IDF, via COGAT, is continuing ongoing humanitarian efforts and working in cooperation with the US Central Command to establish the floating pier for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.