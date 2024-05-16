The Israeli pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival was inaugurated with a mezuzah affixing ceremony, attended by the Israeli Ministry of Culture and Sports CEO Kfir Cohen.

Before hanging the Mezuzah, Cohen recited a prayer for the well-being and safe return of the hostages in Hamas captivity. He invited those present to sing the prayer "Acheinu kol beit Yisrael" (our brothers of the house of Israel) which calls on G-d to save all Jews who are in captivity and trouble. "Even during happy moments we remember and pray. The people of Israel are alive and well, the Israeli pavilion stands with an Israeli flag flying proudly," he stated.

On Thursday, a reception will be held at the Israel pavilion signifying its official opening. Invited to the reception are members of the film industry from around the world including producers, directors, and writers. During this main event, many interactions lead to international collaborations in the world of film.

This is the eighth year that the Ministry of Culture and Sports has set up an Israeli pavilion at the Cannes International Film Festival. This year, the pavilion is dedicated to the residents of the Gaza Envelope and it will present Israeli films by creators from Sapir College in Sderot to show the unbelievable reality experienced by the residents of the Gaza Envelope before the events of October 7th. One of the films that will be shown is that of the director Michal Lavi, whose brother-in-law Omri Miran is in captivity in Gaza.