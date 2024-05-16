Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara published an opinion today (Thursday) in which she stated that there are legal problems with the version of the Draft Law that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to advance yesterday (Wednesday).

The bill in question was originally submitted by then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz. It was prepared by the defense echelon, after thorough examination of the issues, and passed in its first reading 51-48. However, it was never advanced to its second and third readings.

Baharav-Miara explained that since the bill is not based on up-to-date information and professional opinions and bypasses the Defense Ministry, it is impossible to promote it legally.

According to her, the legal impediment because it is necessary to first receive updated infrastructure, and an updated position from the security system.

The attorney general wrote, "The proposal ignores the new and urgent needs of the IDF, lacks a factual basis, and ignores the position of the Defense Minister."

Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon said in a meeting with government ministers today, "When a government bill is created, it is designed to respond to contemporary needs. This law was written in 2022, but the reality has changed. Then the reality was after COVID. Today we are in a completely different reality in which his law ends up harming equality."

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs responded to Limon, "The law says that it reduces inequality. You have come to say 'legal impediment' for one reason, because you know we need to submit a supplementary affidavit. You want the Supreme Court to see an impediment so that you can thwart it in advance."

At the end of the discussion, the ministers voted against the position of the attorney general and to continue to advance the bill.