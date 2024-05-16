Ninety percent of reserve soldiers oppose transferring aid trucks into Gaza, claiming that the supplies are being used by Hamas.

Data published today following an unusually harsh condemnation issued Wednesday evening by opposition leader MK Yair Lapid shows that 58% oppose any supplies being transferred, and 33% object if it can be proven that the supplies reach Hamas.

Among IDF soldiers who voted for Lapid, eight out of ten oppose transferring aid as things stand now; as do nine out of every ten voters for Blue and White.

The Tzav 9 protest organization which has been leading the attempts to block the convoys, responded to Lapid's remarks: “Lapid fights against reservists when they fight Hamas because everything about supporting terror funding makes no sense whatsoever. It isn’t yet too late to repent! Choose correctly!”

On Wednesday, Lapid criticized the protesters: “The violent rioting and blockade of humanitarian supplies is directly damaging security interests, undermining international relations, and serves only Hamas. With irresponsible government can never win."

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman responded: “I congratulate members of Tzav 9 for taking an admirable civic stand against what they see as wrongdoings committed. It’s inconceivable that those same people responsible for murdering, burning alive, or raping our brothers and sisters should continue receiving trucks loaded down with goodies without interference while simultaneously preventing representatives of the Red Cross access to visit our abducted brethren.”