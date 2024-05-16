Sergeant Ilan Cohen of Carmiel, killed Wednesday night in northern Gaza, was a 20-year-old lone soldier who immigrated to Israel from Argentina.

Cohen arrived in Israel after completing high school in Argentina. At first, he studied in the Chabad-Lubavitch yeshiva in Migdal Ha'emek, but in December 2023 he switched to the Har Bracha Yeshiva, and from there enlisted into the Paratroopers Brigade, Battalion 202.

On Wednesday night, Cohen's family were informed of his death by the Israeli Ambassador to Argentina, Eyal Sela, and the Consul General Yehuda Golan.

Rabbi Eliyahu Hamara, rabbi of the AMIA community in Argentina, mourned, "We received, with great sorrow, the horrific news regarding the death of Ilan Cohen, a lone soldier from Argentina, who was killed while fighting in Gaza. We are supporting his family during this difficult time, and we send our condolences to his parents, David and Adriana."

The Cohen family is part of the Or Mizrach community, and the Megilat Achdut Yisrael community in Buenos Aires, Argentina. David and Adriana, Ilan's parents, are currently on their way to Israel, The family is being supported by the community's rabbis.