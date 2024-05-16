Israel has decided to send a delegation to the discussions in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on South Africa's request to take measures against Israel to stop its operation in Rafah.

It is not yet clear how the defense team will act and whether they will appear before the court or provide a written response. Former Supreme Court President Justice Aharon Barak, who represents Israel at the hearings, is already in the Netherlands.

The ICJ announced on Tuesday it will hold hearings on Thursday and Friday to discuss new emergency measures sought by South Africa over Israel's operation in Rafah.

South Africa will address the court on Thursday, while Israel will present its side of the case on Friday, according to the court schedule.

South Africa last Friday submitted an urgent request to the ICJ, asking it to impose additional provisional measures against Israel, claiming that the provisional measures previously indicated by the Court “are not capable of ‘fully address[ing]’ the changed circumstances and new facts on which [its] request is founded.”

The measures sought by South Africa form part of an ongoing case that it filed at the ICJ in December of last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its attacks in Gaza.

Political officials in Israel have estimated that in the wake of the South African request, the court would issue orders to punish Israel for “genocide” in the Gaza Strip. A diplomatic source clarified that "Israel does not intend to stop the war - even if a decree is issued on the matter."