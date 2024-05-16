Dutch right-wing politician Geert Wilders on Wednesday said a deal had been reached to form a new government, almost six months after a major election victory, Reuters reported.

Wilders, whose PVV party won the elections in November, had been in talks with potential allies but they did not bear fruit.

In March, Wilders said he was ready to forego the job of prime minister in an effort to facilitate the formation of a new right-wing government.

On Wednesday, he announced the successful outcome of the deal between four parties.

"We have an agreement among negotiators," Wilders told journalists in The Hague.

"We're going to form a government," said Pieter Omtzigt, leader of the centrist NSC party. "We'll wait and see who Wilders proposes as a prime minister candidate."

A Labour party veteran who led some of the coalition negotiations, Ronald Plasterk, was named by Dutch media as a likely candidate to head a new government but that has not been confirmed.

Wednesday’s announcement followed 16 hours of talks during which key financial differences were ironed out.

The deal brings together outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte's center-right VVD, the new NSC party and farmers' protest party BBB in a coalition with a strong majority of 88 seats in the 150-seat Lower House.

Wilders, a staunch supporter of Israel, is also known for his tough views on Islam, with his party having previously vowed to close mosques and “ban the Quran” in its manifesto.

His stance against Islam has in the past sparked outrage around the Muslim world and prompted death threats that have led to him living under round-the-clock protection.

In 2015, Wilders caused a storm in his country after he announced plans to broadcast cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, the founder of Islam, on national television.