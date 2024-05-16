The knife found at the scene of the attack

A knife-wielding terrorist tried to stab Border Police officers near the Shalem police station in Jerusalem overnight Wednesday.

The suspect was neutralized by the officers before he could stab them. There were no injuries among the officers.

Additional police forces from the Jerusalem District arrived at the scene. The knife with which the suspect tried to carry out the attack was seized.

In later April, a 30-year-old Border Police officer was stabbed and moderately injured on Sultan Suleiman Street, near Herod's Gate in Jerusalem.

The officer was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital and released a day later, after his condition improved.

The terrorist who carried out the attack, a tourist from Turkey, was shot by officers who were nearby and was eliminated.