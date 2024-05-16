Media in Lebanon on Wednesday night reported of Israeli strikes deep in Lebanese territory.

Al-Mayadeen TV, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported an attack in the area of the town of Nabi Chit, in the Valley of Beqa, about 82 kilometers from the border with Israel.

The Lebanese Unews news agency reported strikes east of Baalbek.

The attacks came hours after a drone exploded on Wednesday evening near the Golani junction, about 50 km from the border with Lebanon.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for firing the drone.

On Wednesday afternoon, a heavy barrage of rockets was fired towards Meron, Safsufa, Bar Yochai, Jish, and nearby areas in northern Israel.

Initial reports said that about 40 rockets were fired towards the area by terrorists based in Lebanon.

Several of the rockets were intercepted, and others fell on Mount Meron, near the homes of residents who were not evacuated.

The rocket barrage came after the IDF eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Hussein Ibrahim Makki, in an air strike in the area of Tyre, southern Lebanon.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said Makki was a senior field commander in the Hezbollah terrorist organization on the southern front, who was responsible for the planning and execution of numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and territory since the start of the war.