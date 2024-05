Flyer being distributed as part of the search

A high-risk search is underway in the southern Sharon region, where a 23-year-old man has been missing since May 6th.

Shalev Dehan disappeared near Netanya, and is considered to be in mortal danger.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, led the search for him on Wednesday with their dogs and a variety of other equipment.

Anyone with information that could lead to Dehan’s whereabouts is asked to urgently contact the IDU hotline at 0544876709.