Liron Yitzhak, 30, a civilian employee of the Defense Ministry who was critically wounded in an IED explosion in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, has died of his injuries, it was cleared for publication this evening (Monday).

Liron, a resident of Petach Tikva, was an employee of a contracting company on behalf of the Defense Ministry who was on assignment in the Gaza Strip when the IED exploded.

Beillinson Medical announced that the medical teams fought for his life over the last two days in an attempt to treat the critical head injury he suffered - but he succumbed to his injuries.

He leaves behind his parents, a brother, a sister, and his fiancee Almog, whom he was supposed to marry in two weeks.

Two other Defense Ministry employees were moderately wounded in the explosion on Monday.'

Liron is one of two Israeli civilians to be killed by terrorists this week.

Yesterday, Elad Fingerhut, 36, from Kibbutz Metzuba in western Galilee, was murdered as a result of an anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

After hearing that an anti-tank missile struck the area he went to assist the soldiers. Minutes later, Hezbollah fired another missile which killed Fingerhut.