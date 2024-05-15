Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video in Hebrew on Wednesday in which he discussed the continued fighting in the Gaza Strip, the pressure on Israel to end the war, and the issue of the day after the war.

"Our forces are fighting across the Gaza Strip, in Jabaliya, Zeitoun, and Rafah. We are doing this while evacuating the civilian population and while carrying out our duties for its humanitarian needs," Netanyahu opened. "Our responsible efforts are bearing fruit. Until now, in Rafah, nearly half a million people have evacuated from the combat zones. The humanitarian catastrophe that they spoke about did not happen, and it won't happen."

He added: "The elimination of Hamas is a necessary step to ensure that on the 'day after' there won't be any element that threatens us in Gaza. Approximately a hundred days ago, I authorized security officials to allow local Gazans, who are not affiliated with Hamas, to integrate into civilian management of the food distribution in Gaza. The attempt was unsuccessful since Hamas threatened them and even hurt some of them to deter the others.

"As long as it isn't clear that Hamas doesn't rule Gaza military, no one will be willing to take on the civilian management of Gaza out of fear for their wellbeing," Netanyahu explained amid criticism on the fact that he yet to hold discussions on post-war plans.

"Therefore the talk about the 'day after,' when Hamas is still intact, will remain just talk - empty of substance. In contrast with what's being claimed, for months we've been dealing with various attempts to find a solution for this complex problem. Some of the attempts are secret and it's good they are. This is part of the objectives that we set for the war, we are determined to achieve it," he added.

"In any case, there is no alternative for military victory," Netanyahu emphasized and clarified that "the attempt to bypass it with one claim or another is just cut off from reality. There is one alternative to victory: defeat. Military and diplomatic defeat, national defeat. My government will not agree to this."

In addition, he mentioned the decision that was passed by the government on Wednesday: "Today the government opposed the UN decision from last week to promote recognition of a Palestinian state. We will not give any reward for the terrible massacre of October 7, which 80% of Palestinians, both in Judea and Samaria and in Gaza, support. We will not allow them to establish a terrorist state from which they can attack us even more fiercely."

He added: "No one will prevent us, Israel, from exercising our basic right to defend ourselves - not the UN General Assembly and not any other entity. We will stand together, with our heads held high to protect our country.