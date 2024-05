תיעוד מיירוט כלי טיס עוינים ע"י מטוסי קרב וכיפת ברזל דובר צה"ל

Israeli Air Force fighter jets intercepted two unmanned aircraft that were making their way to Israel from the east overnight (Tuesday) within minutes of each other.

The two UAVs join many more hostile targets that were intercepted this week by fighter jets and the Patriot and Iron Dome aerial defense systems.

Since the war began fighter jets have been patrolling the skies and aerial defense systems have been spread out and are constantly ready to defend Israel's skies from 360 degrees.