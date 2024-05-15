Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to advance the version of the Draft Law which passed its first Knesset reading in January 2022, during the previous Knesset's term.

The bill passed the reading 51-48, but was never advanced to its second and third readings.

The version in question was submitted by then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz. It was prepared by the defense echelon, after thorough examination of the issues.

Now, reviving the bill, Netanyahu has instructed that it be brought to the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Thursday, so that continuity may be applied to the bill.

Netanyahu's office explained that the advancement of the bill is intended to "bridge the disagreements and bring about a broad agreement." He called on all parties which supported the bill in the previous Knesset to do so now as well.

According to reports, the haredi parties were told ahead of time that Netanyahu was planning to advance Gantz's Draft Law, and gave him their approval to move forward at this stage.

By doing this, Netanyahu hopes that Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will support the bill, which has approval from the security establishment - and that it will find favor in the eyes of the Supreme Court, which has demanded the legislation of a Draft Law since it brought down the "Tal Law" in 2012.

The bill would see the age of exemption drop from 23 to 21 for a period of two years, so as to allow yeshiva students to enlist earlier and integrate into the job market at a younger age.

It would also set goals for haredi enlistment and include economic sanctions if those goals are not met. Enlistment time, however, would be shortened, and subsidies would be granted for higher education. It would also allow National Service instead of IDF service.