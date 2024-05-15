Yona and Sara Bar from Har Nof, parents of 1-year-old cancer patient Miriam Chana, updated the public yesterday, 1.30 PM EST, with a life-threatening regression in their baby's condition.

The medical staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan attempted to insert a port into Miriam Chana’s chest to access a vein. However, Miriam Chana lost consciousness and was rushed to intensive care, where a breathing tube was inserted in an effort to bring her back to consciousness.

Currently unable to breathe on her own, her condition is volatile. This aggravates her already precarious condition, as the surgery to remove the 4 large tumors in her kidney continues to be postponed.

In an extremely rare case, Miriam Chana was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 10 months old. When treatment in Israel failed to help, the only option to save her life was to transfer to Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan. However, the surgery in the US has been postponed indefinitely due to the staggering $250,000 fee which the couple can ill afford.

Desperate for their baby to live, the mother pleaded with the public to help them out. “Please, please help us reach our goal of $250,000. Miriam Chana is a chubby baby who melts our hearts, and is just starting to discover the world around her.” She ends with a heartrending plea that belies the depth of a mother’s feeling for her child: “Please don’t let us lose our baby!”

Intensive campaigning has raised just 8% of their goal, and until they reach 100%, little Miriam Chana’s surgery will not take place. To save Miriam Chana’s life please consider contributing to the campaign page.

Further information, pictures, and footage can be viewed here. This campaign is endorsed by Rav Yitzchak Meir Hager, shlita, of Har Nof.