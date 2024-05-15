האזעקה בבית הכנסת מתוך הטוויטר של מנדי ריזל

Residents of Sderot on Wednesday morning awoke to hear an air-raid siren sounding after missiles were fired towards the city from Gaza.

The IAF successfully intercepted three missiles which had crossed from Gaza into Israel. No injuries were reported.

In footage from the Chabad House in the city, worshipers can be seen rushing to the bomb shelter during the siren. One of the rockets was fired from Jabaliya, where the IDF is currently working to dismantle terror infrastructure.

On Tuesday, sirens sounded in Sderot during an Independence Day march demanding that Jewish settlements be rebuilt in Gaza. Three rockets were fired towards the city and intercepted. No one was injured.

Footage from the scene showed the thousands of marchers lying on the ground, protecting their heads with their hands. A few minutes after the siren sounded, the march continued on.