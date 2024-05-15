US authorities have announced that they have located a boat that allegedly hit and killed the 15-year-old granddaughter of Michael Adler, US ambassador to Belgium.

The boat fits the description of the one that hit Ella Adler and according to local police, the owner of the boat is cooperating with the investigators.

The vessel did not stop after striking the girl, and a $20,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Ella, the granddaughter of the US ambassador to Belgium, who is Jewish, fell into the water near Nixon Beach in Miami County, after being hit by a boat while water skiing, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.