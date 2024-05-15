In today’s multi-layered landscape, the Jewish communities stand at a crossroads, facing both challenges and opportunities unlike any before. This includes a myriad of organizations, each small, medium, or large, yet each standing alone, isolated in its endeavors.

The reality of fragmentation threatens our collective strength. This stands in stark contrast to our enemies who are united with a laser focus and are connected on their few networks.

In this era of connectivity and innovation, there emerges a clear path forward: the creation of one network, a unifying force that transcends individual boundaries and fosters collaboration on a scale previously unimaginable.

Today, as we confront complex issues, from social media-driven mob mentalities to the coordinated grassroots action playing out on campuses and many other places across the country, the imperative for unity has never been more evident. In recognizing the need for new thinking, we must embrace technology as a tool for empowerment.

Through online activism and coordinated offline initiatives, individuals can amplify their voices, empower themselves, and effect change in ways never before possible. Moreover, by aligning messaging with core values and focusing on overarching goals, we can shift the narrative from individual interests to the collective welfare of the Jewish people. The concern for the jewish people is extended to both the phiscical safety and well- being as well as the physcological and emotional well- being.

Part of changing our thinking requires relinquishing control over specific messaging that each group feels is core to their mission. The idea is to give up some control in order to gain much greater benefit.

We must recognize the gravity of the challenges before us and the only way to overcome that is to find a way to work both individually but also together on one network. The Jewish community had found so much success in the last 60 years that it has become complacent.

It’s not an issue of out with the old and in with the new. That would be a mistake. We must keep the wisdom that we’ve accumulated overtime and let go of the ways of doing things that no longer apply to today. This is going to require individual sacrifice and bravery. This is going to require taking a step back in order to take two steps forward. By doing this, we will have a meeting of the minds from the bottom up and from the top down.





The truth is undeniable: our community is too small, too fragmented to weather the storms alone. In days gone by, perhaps this fractured existence sufficed, but in the age of social media and instantaneous communication, we face challenges that demand a new approach—a united front forged on the principles of collaboration and shared purpose.





The pro Hamas protests of today have taken a page out of the book of the previous generations of protest and mobilization movements. Now we must take a page out of their book and learn from what they are doing. They have a network that enables them to block streets and bridges, now they have shifted tactics and have put all their focus back onto the universities. Notice how they’ve done this in unison.

This is a message to individuals and to leaders:

Stop focusing on that perfect message, stop the feeling of ownership over your constituencies, and remember why you’re doing what you’re doing. You’re not in the non for profit world to make loads of money, you’re there to help the Jewish people.





Through the nomination of trusted leaders to manage the network, we ensure coherence and effectiveness in our endeavors. A technology is being built which allows the individual person who is concerned with the welfare of the Jewish people to act.

In 2024 acting can be demonstrated in two different ways. The first Way to act is by acting online (in a coordinated manner) and the second is to be able to act on the street, letter writing, voting, petitioning, running for local election and local school boards,





In embracing the idea of one network, underpinned by cutting edge technology and mass grassroots mobilization, we signal a shift in our approach to problem-solving. We must empower each individual to play a role in shaping the future of the Jewish community. Nothing can replace the power of people.

Picture a landscape where countless organizations, big and small, come together seamlessly, each contributing their unique strengths to a shared vision. Today, with the power of social media and advanced communication, we have the opportunity to transform our community into one of tremendous power.



