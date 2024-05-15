The UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings on Thursday and Friday to discuss new emergency measures sought by South Africa over Israel's operation in the Gazan city of Rafah, the court said Tuesday, according to Reuters.

South Africa this past Friday submitted an urgent request to the ICJ, asking it to impose additional provisional measures against Israel, claiming that the provisional measures previously indicated by the Court “are not capable of ‘fully address[ing]’ the changed circumstances and new facts on which [its] request is founded.”

South Africa will address the court on Thursday, while Israel will present its side of the case on Friday, according to the court schedule.

The measures sought by South Africa form part of an ongoing case that it filed at the ICJ in December of last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its attacks in Gaza.

On January 26, the ICJ handed down a ruling in South Africa’s case, saying that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take "immediate" measures for aid provisions. It did not, however, order Israel to stop the war in Gaza.

In early March, the court rejected South Africa’s request that it take urgent measures to prevent Israel from operating in Rafah.

South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ came amid already strained relations, as the country continues to accuse Israel of a policy of apartheid against Palestinian Arabs.

The South African government announced in November it was recalling its ambassador and entire diplomatic mission from Israel in protest against Israel's attempts to defend itself from the Hamas terrorist organization following the October 7 massacre.

Later, South Africa called in Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky for a formal reprimand, citing “public comments” he had made.

In late November, a majority of South African lawmakers voted in favor of a motion calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the cutting of diplomatic ties until Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.