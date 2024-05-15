The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Wednesday morning that Sergeant Ira Yair Gispan fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Gispan, 19, from Petah Tikva, served in the 75th Armored Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade "Saar me-Golan".

His family has been notified.

On Tuesday, it was cleared for publication that three soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade were seriously injured in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a soldier from the Givati Brigade was seriously injured in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were evacuated for treatment at a hospital and their families were informed of their injuries.