IAF fighter jets on Tuesday night intercepted two UAVs that approached Israel from the east.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement that the aircraft did not enter Israeli airspace.

On Monday evening, IAF fighter jets successfully intercepted a UAV that approached Israel from the east, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The UAV was monitored by IDF soldiers, did not cross into Israeli territory and no sirens were sounded according to protocol. No injuries were reported and no damage was caused.

Hours after the interception, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed they had fired a drone towards a “vital target” in Eilat.