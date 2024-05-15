The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held a special exhibition on Tuesday for residents of the town of Tekoa in honor of Yom Ha’atzmaut.

The exhibition was part of the Gush Etzion Regional Council’s festivities for the day, which included a display of Israel’s security forces in the Habanim Park in Tekoa.

IDU volunteers demonstrated their dogs’ capabilities in both locating missing people and searching for concealed weaponry.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: “We are pleased to take part in such events, and welcome the cooperation with the residents of Gush Etzion. We see it as a great privilege to bring light to children who are spending Yom Ha’atzmaut without their fathers at home, while waiting for their fathers to return safely from the fronts in the south and north. A happy Yom Ha’atzmaut to all the people of Israel.”