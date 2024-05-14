An Israeli civilian staying in Kibbutz Adamit in the Western Galilee was killed in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack today (Tuesday), it was cleared for publication this evening.

The victim was wounded in the attack and was later pronounced dead.

In addition, an IDF soldier was moderately injured and four additional soldiers were lightly injured in the attacks on the Adamit area.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

In response, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Ayta ash Shab and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.