Neve Daniel residents pray for the safety of IDF soldiers

A festive and special morning prayer was held this today (Tuesday) in the synagogue in Neve Daniel, to mark Israel’s Independence Day.

The prayer was led by singer Shlomo Abramson and accompanied by a choir, with the participation of Dubi Engel, Nathan Warter, and Udi Wertzberger, and violinist Nir Sarussi.

One of the highlights of the prayer was the emotional prayer sung by all congregants for the safety of IDF soldiers.