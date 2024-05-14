Galit Valdman, mother of Major Ariel Ben-Moshe, a company commander in the elite Sayeret Matkal unit of the Israel Defense Forces, who was killed in battle in Kibbutz Re’im on October 7th, said in an interview with Channel 12 News that she wants revenge on Hamas.

"I want revenge on Hamas. Sinwar's head is not a victory but something symbolic. The victory here is the Israel Defense Forces, the victory is new babies, the victory is a wedding of a friend of Ariel's that I attended, the victory is also the officers who came yesterday with their children to support us on the Remembrance Day. This is revenge," Valdman said.

She added, "The very fact that I'm here and not crying during this interview is because I know their obsession with Israeli media – but I want revenge. Maybe a minister in the government can't say things like that, but I'm not in uniform."

Valdman's son, Captain Shavit Ben-Moshe, lit a torch at the Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl in honor of his bravery after he was wounded in battle; he recovered and insisted on returning to combat duty. "I am still raising children and they will serve in Gaza and fight and win. We must say this again on this day, with 132 exclamation marks, that I want revenge."