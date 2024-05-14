Based on IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF carried out a precise strike on a central Hamas war room embedded inside a UNRWA school in the area of Nuseirat. The war room was used by terrorist operatives in Hamas' military wing. The strike was carried out using precise munitions in order to minimize harm to uninvolved civilians.

The Hamas war room had been used by the terrorist organization to plan multiple attacks against IDF troops in central Gaza in recent weeks. The Nukhba terrorists situated inside the war room took part in the October 7th Massacre and carried out ambushes and attacks on IDF troops in the Gaza Strip. In the IAF strike, approximately 15 operatives from terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip were eliminated, more than 10 of which were part of Hamas.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically exploits the civilian population and institutions as human shields for their terrorist activities against the State of Israel.," the IDF stated.

Earlier Tuesday, terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired at least three rockets at Sderot during a rally and march by tens of thousands of Israelis calling for victory in Gaza and the restoration of Jewish settlement in the Strip.

The marchers arrived in Sderot by buses and private vehicles from across the country. The organizers emphasized that the march wass coordinated with the security forces and has received all necessary security approvals.

Among the participants in the march were bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the defense of the settlements around Gaza and in fighting during the Swords of Iron war, ministers, rabbis, Knesset members, public figures, residents of the Gaza region, and soldiers who participated in battles. The bereaved families also called for the public to join the march.