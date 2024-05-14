Tens of thousands of men and women, children and the elderly, are currently participating in the Gaza March, calling on the Israeli government to resettle the Gaza Strip.

The March was organized by dozens of organizations led by the Nachala movement, families of hostages, fallen IDF soldiers from the Swords of Iron War, politicians, rabbis and other public figures. Residents of Sderot warmly welcomed the marchers and handed out candies to them.

Two of the marchers, Sharon and Miri, said: "We came here from Rishon LeZion because we believe that without resettling Gaza, everything can return. It is very important to us to express our sympathy and gratitude to all those who protect us and keep us safe.”

At the end of the march, a rally will be held in the central square of Sderot, under the slogan, "We are going home." Among others, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, MK Limor Son Har Melech, Daniela Weiss, Eliyahu Yossian, Daniel Meir, security head of Kibbutz Nirim, Zvika Mor, father of the hostage Eitan Mor, Ricky Baruch, sister-in-law of Uriel Baruch, who was kidnapped to Gaza and whose body is being held hostage there, and Rabbi David Fandel, head of the Hesder Yeshiva in Sderot.

The organizers of the march said in response to the major turnout: "What is happening here is exceptional. Tens of thousands of participants came today to the march in Sderot demanding to return to the Gaza Strip. The nation demands resettlement of the Gaza Strip. Now is the time for the Israeli government to listen to the people. Only the resettlement of the Gaza Strip will give us security."

