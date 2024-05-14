On Tuesday morning the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak hung an Israeli flag on its roof, honoring Israel's Independence Day.

The yeshiva, located in central Bnei Brak, is unique among haredi yeshivas in its flag-hanging.

The custom began when the modern State of Israel was founded, at the instruction of the yeshiva's legendary dean, Rabbi Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman, who would hang the yeshiva on the roof for a period of about eight hours.

Since then, in following Rabbi Kahaneman's customs, the flag has been hung on the yeshiva every year on Independence Day, and remains there from eight in the morning until four o'clock in the afternoon.

During Rabbi Kahaneman’s time, students at the yeshiva did not say the daily Tachanun prayer on Independence Day in recognition of its joyous nature, he said. However, after his passing, students resumed saying Tachanun as on other days.