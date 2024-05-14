Qatari President Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on Monday said that there are "essential differences" between Israel and Hamas regarding the release of the hostages and the continuation of the war, Israel Hayom reported.

According to Al Thani, the negotiations are "frozen." He also said that the military operation in Rafah caused negotiations to backslide. In his opinion, a deal could be achieved within days, but since Israel has not been clear about how to end the war, a deal is not happening.

Al Thani also added that despite the challenges, Qatar has not ceased managing the negotiations, and will continue to mediate between Israel and the Hamas terror group. Regarding the Hamas officials who are now in Doha, he said, "If the war continues and there is a need for communications with Hamas, the Hamas office in Doha will remain open."

Regarding the day after the war, he said, "There needs to be a single Palestinian government in the West Bank and Gaza, based on a Palestinian consensus." According to him, without a plan for Gaza, the "radicalization will be concerning."

Meanwhile, reports from Rafah claim that the IDF is expanding its activities. According to Arab reports, IDF tanks have already begun moving - for the first time - towards central Rafah, and shootouts with terrorists are continuing.