On Israel’s 76th Independence Day, marked under the shadow of the ongoing conflict, US President Joe Biden sent his greetings to Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, expressing his good wishes for the Israeli people.

In his letter, President Biden noted, "The United States is proud of our enduring relationship with Israel. As the first country to recognize Israel as an independent state in 1948, our bonds are underpinned by shared democratic values, common interests, and cultural affinities."

Biden stressed that the Israeli people have shown significant resilience and strength following Hamas’s attack on October 7th.

"As I - a lifelong supporter of Israel and the only American president to visit Israel in wartime - made clear after Hamas's attack, the United States' commitment to Israel's security is ironclad," he wrote.

"It's critical that our countries work together to increase security and peace for Israel and the entire region. I look forward to our nations' continuing to work together to forge a brighter future for all our people."