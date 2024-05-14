Staff Sergeant Chen Na'imi from Yehud is one of the soldiers recognized by President Isaac Herzog on Yom Ha'atzmaut (Independence Day).

Chen is a graduate of the training program in the Combat Engineering Corps. He fought in the war, was severely injured, and is currently undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The certificate of excellence states that Chen has "a motivation to succeed and develop, performing his duties responsibly, devotedly, and meticulously."

It also noted that Chen is "a commander who serves as a role model for his subordinates."