A Jewish worshiper on Tuesday morning raised the Israeli flag on the Temple Mount, in honor of modern Israel's 76th Independence Day.

After raising the flag, the worshiper sang the national anthem, "Hatikva."

He was then detained by police officers and taken to the police station.

Tom Nisani, Executive Director of the Beyadenu organization, said, "It is moving to see Jews standing tall, with national pride."

"From here, the photo will be seen all around the world, and the message will be heard well by all our enemies: Am Israel chai - the nation of Israel lives on. We are here to win! This is how we create deterrence, this is how we create victory, this is how we create national pride."