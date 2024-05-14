* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

Among all the official speeches and ceremonies, here are a few words that may surpass them all. They were sent to me by a 15-year-old:

“Shalom Sivan,

My name is *Evyatar Ne’eman*. My father *Dr. Eitan Ne’eman*, a Dr at the Soroka Medical Center, while saving lives under fire, fell in battle. I discovered that there is nothing written for teenagers about the topic of loss of a loved one and grieving. Together with my classmate, Chaim Bar Ilan, I decided to write a booklet of this sort in memory of my father.”

I was amazed. At such a tumultuous time when all of us are so confused, a young boy in a Jerusalem yeshiva, freshly orphaned, brings some order into our lives. Here are a few quotes from the booklet published by Evyatar Ne’eman under the title: “Consoling Insights.”

* “It is vitally important to make room for pain, for difficult questions, for weeping. We presently find ourselves in a process of birth. Despite the pangs of birth, we must remember that the pain which goes along with them is essential for the baby to eventually come out into the world. If we will only look back on our history, we will see that each time a terrible tragedy occurred, we grew and became greater because of it. We have no idea what we will ‘gain’ this time, but the greater the tragedy, the greater the salvation that is sure to come.”

* “It is a widespread mistake to assume that when the soul ascends to heaven it loses its function and is no longer active in this world. The truth is that when the soul ascends, it is bound up in the ‘bond of eternal life.’ The soul is highly active from there in assuring the success of the nation of Israel in general and of the departed’s relatives in particular. Now when we encounter difficulties in life, the soul of our departed dear one will be of tremendous assistance to us ‘from behind the scenes.’”

* “The departed do not leave us. They watch us and accompany us at every moment. They participate in our joyful celebrations and are there when we grieve. And when we perform good deeds they are, of course, proud of us.”

Dear Evyatar, thank you. I am certain that your father is very proud of you.