IAF fighter jets on Monday evening successfully intercepted a UAV that approached Israel from the east, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The UAV was monitored by IDF soldiers, did not cross into Israeli territory and no sirens were sounded according to protocol. No injuries were reported and no damage was caused.

Earlier on Monday evening, IDF fighter jets struck two Hezbollah launchers in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

As a result of the strike, launches and secondary explosions were identified from the launcher, suggesting the presence of additional weaponry in the ready-to-use launcher.