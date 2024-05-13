The Biden Administration denied reports that it offered Israel both intelligence and supplies if Israel would agree to end its ground invasion of Rafah.

A National Security Council official told the New York Post today (Monday), “We have already been helping Israel target Hamas’ leaders, and that work continues on an ongoing basis."

“We’re not holding anything back,’’ the official said. “We believe Sinwar should and indeed must be held accountable for the horrors of the October 7 attack.”

Last week, the Washington Post reported that the Biden Administration was using the intelligence on the locations of Hamas leaders as leverage to stop Israel's operation in Gaza.

The intelligence would help Israel locate both Hamas' leaders and hidden tunnels, four people familiar with the offer told the Post.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote a special message marking the start of Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel's Independence Day.

"On behalf of the people and government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Israeli people and their government as the State of Israel marks its 76th anniversary," Blinken wrote.

"The United States was the first country to recognize Israeli statehood when Israel declared independence in 1948. Our history of shared democratic values, trade, deep cultural ties, and commitment to regional security has provided the basis for our countries’ strong partnership and friendship," the Secretary of State said.