Israel proposed to the Palestinian Authority last week to send representatives to the Rafah crossing in order to participate in its operation.

According to Walla, Israel demanded that the representatives not act officially on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, as stated by four senior American, Israeli, and Palestinian officials.

Senior American officials said that the Israeli condition infuriated PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas and his advisors, who made it clear to the US and Israel that they would not agree to operate in Rafah 'undercover'.

Senior American, Palestinian, and Israeli officials said that the advisors to Abbas clarified that the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Rafah crossing should occur as part of a broader political move that also provides a prospect for continuation, and not as a one-time move designed only to solve the crisis between Israel and Egypt.

According to the report, the head of the ISA, Ronen Bar, spoke over the last day with the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, in order to resolve the crisis surrounding the Rafah crossing and for Egypt to renew the transfer of aid trucks. Bar noted that Israel wants to reactivate the Rafah crossing as soon as possible, but emphasized that the option of Hamas returning to control the site is not acceptable to Israel.

Senior Palestinian Authority officials criticized Minister Bezalel Smotrich. "Until Israel releases the tax revenues we will not discuss returning to the Rafah crossing."