US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote a special message today for the approaching Yom Ha'atzmaut.

"On behalf of the people and government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Israeli people and their government as the State of Israel marks its 76th anniversary."

"The United States was the first country to recognize Israeli statehood when Israel declared independence in 1948. Our history of shared democratic values, trade, deep cultural ties, and commitment to regional security has provided the basis for our countries’ strong partnership and friendship."

"In this solemn moment of immense suffering from all those affected by the current conflict, mourning, and intense longing for the return of Israel’s hostages, we remain committed to advancing a vision for peace, security, and prosperity for Israel and the region."

"Please accept our congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the State of Israel. Yom Atzmaut Sameach!"