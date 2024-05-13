Divisions 99, 98, and 162 are engaged in intense combat in the north, center, and south of the Gaza Strip.

Alongside the fighting, the forces held memorial ceremonies for the commemoration and memory of the fallen of Israel's wars and victims of hostilities over the last day.

In the 401st Brigade, every soldier currently in the Gaza Strip received a kit containing a memorial candle, matches, a photo, and the name of one of the fallen, along with a memorial sticker.

"IDF forces embrace the bereaved families and continue to fight in their light and spirit," the IDF stated.