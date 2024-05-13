Two antitank missiles landed in northern Israel on Monday afternoon, injuring four IDF soldiers.

Three of the soldiers suffered light injuries, and one suffered moderate injuries. An IDF spokesman said that the soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

A short while later, an UAV launched by Hezbollah landed in northern Israel. No one was injured.

"Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, two anti-tank missiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into the area of Yiftah," the IDF confirmed. "As a result, three IDF soldiers were lightly injured and one IDF soldier was moderately injured. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified."

"In addition, a short while ago, a UAV that crossed from Lebanon fell in the area of Zar'it. No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Monday, two kamikaze drones exploded near Beit Hillel in the Upper Galilee. No siren sounded, and no one was injured. The explosions caused a small fire, which was extinguished shortly thereafter.