Israel's Memorial Day and Independence Day will not be warm and summery, though Independence Day will have slightly warmer temperatures, forecasters warn.

Monday morning - Memorial Day - saw heavy rainfall in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. The skies will remain partly cloudy, and throughout Israel, temperatures have dropped slightly, reaching below seasonal average. There may be light rainfall from the Dimona area and northwards. In the Galilee, Golan, Hebron mountains, and Jerusalem, there is a chance of heavy rainfall.

Tuesday, Independence Day, will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures are expected to rise, especially inland and in the mountains, but will remain lower than seasonal average. During the morning hours, there may be light rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperature.

Later in the week, the weather is expected to be pleasant.