Foreign Minister Israel Katz will offer Israel's representative to the Eurovision Song Contest, Eden Golan, to serve as a special public diplomacy ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ynet reported on Sunday.

According to sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in recent weeks, Katz has been compiling a list of special public diplomacy envoys on behalf of the State of Israel, including Golan.

Golan would be a public diplomacy envoy in Europe, and if she accepts the offer, she will represent the State of Israel in European capitals in front of Jewish communities, on campuses and at cultural events.

Israel and Golan finished fifth in the final of the Eurovision 2024 Song Contest which was held in Malmo, Sweden, on Saturday night, winning 375 points, 323 of which were awarded by the audience and the remaining by the juries of the various countries.

Israel received 52 points from 11 countries. Every country that awarded points to Israel was booed in the hall when its ranking was revealed. Israel awarded its 12 points to Israeli-born Tali Golergant, who represented Luxembourg.